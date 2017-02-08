The Scream Queens actress took to social media last month (Jan17) to express her anger at being featured in Songz's music video with rapper Fabolous for the remix of Travis Scott and Young Thug's track Pick Up the Phone.

In her online rant, Keke claimed she had been unaware Trey was shooting a video when he invited her over to "party", and asked him not to turn the camera on her. She went on to accuse the singer of secretly recording her at the bash and using the footage without her consent, and vowed to take legal action.

Last week (ends03Feb17), the 23-year-old revealed she had reached a resolution with Trey over the dispute, and insisted it was once again "all love" between the longtime pals.

She did not reveal what exactly they had agreed, but Keke now admits the feud could have been avoided from the start.

"I think in any situation where you feel as if you're being treated in a way you're uncomfortable or you're in an uncomfortable situation in general, the best thing is always to be honest and to say how you feel about it," she told People.com as she shared her advice for fans.

"If I could say what I would do in a situation again like that, I would literally just call it out," she continued. "Like, 'This is what's going on, this is how you make me feel. If that's not what's going on, just know you need to stop.'"