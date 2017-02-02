The Scream Queens star appears in Songz and Fabolous' video for the remix of Travis Scott and Young Thug's track Pick Up the Phone, despite refusing to be part of the promo and asking Trey not to turn the camera on her.

After the video's release last week (ends27Jan17), she took to social media and claimed she didn't know she was in the film, adding she had made it clear she didn't want to be involved, and accused Songz of secretly filming her and using the footage without her consent.

Keke announced she would be pursuing legal action against the singer, but it seems she is now ready to move on from the spat.

"We definitely have reached a resolution for ourselves and at the end of the day I'm not the type of person that holds grudges or is hateful," she said on Watch What Happens Live! on Wednesday (01Feb17). "So love is all love and once I say what I say I move on and that's it. I'm sure I'll see him around."

Trey responded to the actress' claims after the incident, insisting fans needed to hear both sides of the story before forming an opinion.

"So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything," he wrote on Instagram. "However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live?

"I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too. Words to anyone who's being tested right now... I feel you, it'll pass, I've been in a million storms... they all pass. Don't let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter..."