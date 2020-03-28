Keke Palmer has revealed that she quit Raya after just one date because it felt too much like ''networking''.
Keke Palmer quit Raya after one date.
The 26-year-old singer and actress revealed that she joined the elite dating app - which caters to celebrities and high-profile people - but she ditched it after a single date because it felt too much like ''networking''.
Keke also revealed that she likes to keep her relationships private and she won't date within the celebrity world.
She told Harper's Bazaar US: ''I've always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating. Not that I wouldn't give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it's easiest when you don't date someone with the same career.
''I don't really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don't know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know? Yes, I'm a hundred per cent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends. I do have a Finsta. Sometimes I forget to post on there, 'cause I do post a lot of real moments and raw moments on my main Instagram page. But at the same time, when it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn't really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?''
Keke admitted she is wary about new people, both romantic partners and friends, and sometimes fears that they could be interested in her for her career rather than her true self.
She said: ''I think a lot about, like, Does this person really like me for me? And it's not just romantic relationships. It's friends too. That wavering, that's the most traumatic thing about fame. And that can really tear at your self-esteem if you let it. 'Cause the reality is you really might be a great person, you really might be that fun to be around, you might be that lovable, but because you're always having to protect yourself from what people may want from you, you can't even embrace the fact that maybe it's all true.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
With its fifth feature-length adventure, this franchise continues its preposterous journey at full tilt. As...
Most people are familiar with the big bang theory but not many people know just...
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
Very early on, this series completely jettisoned any respect for science, gleefully ignoring the laws...
Life-affirming to the point of distraction, this comedy is so warm and cosy that it...
In the small Georgian town of Pacashau, Divinity Church Choir singer Vi Rose Hill (Queen...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...
Blackly funny but never as vicious as it clearly wants to be, this rather nihilistic...
Almost every year, Hollywood welcomes the college and pro football seasons by programming inspirational gridiron...
Sometimes it's not good to cross genres too far.Genres, like many things in life, work...