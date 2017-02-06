The True Jackson, VP actress/singer, 23, admires her parents for their 30-year union, but she doesn't think her romantic future will be as straightforward.

"I really don't believe that I'll just have one love in my life," she tells Vibe magazine. "I think I can have many great loves with different people, and really just love them as intensely as I love the last.

"Having said that, I've never been married before and people that are married might think differently. But for me, I don't know if I need a contract to tell me I'm good with somebody. I don't really feel like it does anything. It doesn't really add anything for me. It's a social construct. It puts pressure on you to fill a role and to be a kind of person and to act a certain way, as opposed to y'all just chilling and doing y'all. We treat ourselves like we supposed to be the same forever, but we always changing (sic)."

Keke's beliefs about love and sex also mean she is opposed to labelling her sexuality.

"Real talk, I don't like how people do that," she remarks. "Why aren't you just you? The you, you want to be in the moment. We can't change our minds? I can't date women for 50 years and then at 51 want to be with a man? Why?"

The star, who recently revealed she was molested by a female cousin as a child, goes on to admit she would be open to having a threesome as long as she felt comfortable.

Asked if she would consider having sex with another man and woman, Keke, who lost her virginity at 17, says, "Yeah! If it was something that was cool to me. I'm one of those people that goes by what I feel in the moment. There's certain s**t I would never do, but as far as experiences? If I feel safe, if I feel respected, if I feel good, then why not? I'm down for experiences, because that's really all it is."