The Scream Queens star took part in the festive fun as part of U.S. TV show Surprise! Instant Xmas Carol! Special, during which a variety of famous faces stunned members of the public by bursting into holiday songs in busy locations.

Keke treated travellers at Los Angeles' Union Station to an energetic rendition of Joy to the World as she and a group of dancers showed off their hip-hop moves, much to the delight of onlookers, and even invited a group of kids to join in.

They then handed out gifts to children in the station.

One bystander applauded the entertainers for lifting the spirits of local commuters with the surprise performance, saying, "It changes the whole mood. I mean, you're not expecting anything and then all of a sudden you're clapping and going along with everything. The Christmas spirit - you feel it!"

Other celebrities who featured on the TV special, which aired on Wednesday night (21Dec16), included Glee star Jane Lynch, actress Rashida Jones, and hip-hop stars Ludacris and T-Pain.