The 26-year-old My Church singer accepted the official Maren Morris Day proclamation made by Mayor Jeff Williams at her mother's salon in the city.

She was also handed the flag that flew over the state capitol building when she was named CMA New Artist of the Year in November (16).

Morris marked the occasion by announcing that she will be giving all the proceeds from meet and greets following concerts on her Hero Tour to the fine arts programme of Arlington Bowie High School, where she was a student.

It has been an eventful Christmas period for the singer - her tour mate Keith Urban gifted her a Polaris Slingshot motorbike.

She recently posted footage online of herself and boyfriend Ryan Hurd trying out her new ride, which will be stored at her father's home in Texas.