Keith Urban won the Video of the Year prize at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening (07.07.17).

The 49-year-old star - who attended the ceremony with his actress wife, Nicole Kidman - took home the night's top gong and the Male Video of the Year award for 'Blue Ain't Your Color', while Carrie Underwood won the Female Video of the Year prize for 'Church Bells'.

After collecting his award, Keith said: ''I want to say a massive thank you to my wife Nicole. You have no idea how much of what I do ... she's involved in every little piece of it.''

Keith said his award-winning wife plays a major role in creating his music videos.

He shared: ''She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said. She helps me so much making these videos what they are.''

Keith also promised to bring his two daughters - Sunday, eight, and Faith, six - to the awards show next year.

He said: ''To our little girls at home, Sunny and Fifi, we're going to bring you next time for sure!''

Keith also collected awards for Social Superstar and Collaborative Video of the Year for 'The Fighter', which features Carrie.

And Keith revealed he loves making music videos because he doesn't know how long his career will last.

Turning to Nicole, he said: ''I love making videos, I love making records, I love writing songs, I love touring. I love what I get to do maybe more than ever right now because who knows how long you get to do it.

''You guys allow me to do that, and when you support this music and connect with it the way you do, cause that's all I'm trying to do. I'm just trying to make a connection. So God bless every one of you. Baby girl, I love you. God bless you all.''

Meanwhile, Carrie also thanked her fans after collecting the Female Video of the Year award.

She said: ''This awards show is really cool, because it's voted on by you guys. And you guys are the ones that buy our music and come see us play and support us in every single way. So it's only fair that you guys should get a say.''

CMT Music Awards winners:

Video of the Year:

'Blue Ain't Your Color,' Keith Urban

Male Video of the Year:

'Blue Ain't Your Color,' Keith Urban

Female Video of the Year:

'Church Bells,' Carrie Underwood

Duo Video of the Year:

H.O.L.Y.,' Florida Georgia Line

Group Video of the Year:

'Better Man,' Little Big Town

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

'Road Less Traveled,' Lauren Alaina

Collaborative Video of the Year:

'The Fighter,' Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood

CMT Performance of the Year:

'Want To Want Me', Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan

Social Superstar of the Year:

Keith Urban