Keith Urban is set to play a pre-tour show at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on March 6.
Keith Urban has announced an intimate show in London ahead of his 'GRAFFITI U' tour.
The country music legend will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in north London, on March 6, two days before he headlines C2C music festival at The O2 arena in the British capital as part of his tour in support of his latest studio album, which also comes out on March 8 in the UK.
The 'Parallel Line' hitmaker is currently in Australia and heads to Europe on March 3, where he will perform in Berlin, Germany.
After C2C, Keith - who is married to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman - will also play the Glasgow and Dublin dates of the festival, before returning to the US to complete his tour.
The 'Somebody Like You' hitmaker previously admitted the name for his tour and record was partly inspired by his own moniker.
He explained: ''I was toying with the letter 'U'.
''Obviously it's the first letter of my last name, but I liked that when you say it, it's also the word 'You'. For me, that's the listener, that's the audience.
''The sound of words is a big thing to me - 'Ripcord' was like that, 'Fuse' was like that. Fuse and Ripcord denoted a certain kind of energy in the word to me.
'''Graffiti' to me felt very uninhibited, artistic, liberated expression. 'Graffiti' to me is a blank canvas and pure artistic expression upon that.''
Tickets for the O2 Forum Kentish Town show go on general sale at 9am on Friday (08.02.19) and will be available from: www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/keith-urban
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Country music has long been associated as a storytelling journey, but the evolution of the...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...