Keith Urban has announced an intimate show in London ahead of his 'GRAFFITI U' tour.

The country music legend will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in north London, on March 6, two days before he headlines C2C music festival at The O2 arena in the British capital as part of his tour in support of his latest studio album, which also comes out on March 8 in the UK.

The 'Parallel Line' hitmaker is currently in Australia and heads to Europe on March 3, where he will perform in Berlin, Germany.

After C2C, Keith - who is married to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman - will also play the Glasgow and Dublin dates of the festival, before returning to the US to complete his tour.

The 'Somebody Like You' hitmaker previously admitted the name for his tour and record was partly inspired by his own moniker.

He explained: ''I was toying with the letter 'U'.

''Obviously it's the first letter of my last name, but I liked that when you say it, it's also the word 'You'. For me, that's the listener, that's the audience.

''The sound of words is a big thing to me - 'Ripcord' was like that, 'Fuse' was like that. Fuse and Ripcord denoted a certain kind of energy in the word to me.

'''Graffiti' to me felt very uninhibited, artistic, liberated expression. 'Graffiti' to me is a blank canvas and pure artistic expression upon that.''

Tickets for the O2 Forum Kentish Town show go on general sale at 9am on Friday (08.02.19) and will be available from: www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/keith-urban