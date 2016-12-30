The Australian star's New Year's Eve gig at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, which will feature support from rockers Styx and Charlie Worsham, was announced late on Thursday (29Dec16).

"I actually love playing on New Year's Eve," the singer says. "I've done it most of my life, so when they invited me to ring in 2017 here in my hometown, it was an immediate yes.

"I've lived here now for 24 years, so I know how Nashvillians know how to throw a party, and every year this one just gets bigger and bigger - so we'll be bringing it."

Nashville's free New Year's Eve bash was moved to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park due to the sheer scale of this year's event, which is expected to attract tens of thousands of music fans.

The concert will begin with a proclamation from city Mayor Megan Barry.

"I get to go see Keith Urban perform live," thrilled Worsham adds. "I’m so excited about the entire lineup. I love that it’s such a Nashville’s New Year’s Eve when you go from gospel to Styx to Keith Urban. I’m just getting paid to do what I love."

Urban, who spent Christmas in Australia with his wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters, won't be the only big star working on Christmas Eve - Pitbull will host his third annual Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution in Miami, Florida, and Mariah Carey is scheduled to headline festivities in Times Square, New York as part of the DICk Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest show, which will also feature live performances by DNCE, Thomas Rhett, and Gloria Estefan and the cast of her Broadway musical On Your Feet.