Keith Urban checks into hotels as 'Pete Thurman'.

The 'Blue Ain't Your Color' singer - who has daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven, with wife Nicole Kidman - revealed his accommodation alias was inspired by an onstage mix-up early in his career that stuck with him for a long time.

Speaking on Nova's 'Kate, Tim & Marty Show' in Australia, he said: ''Early on I used 'Pete Thurman' [as the name I checked in under].

''Early in my career at some big state fair in Minneapolis, and the guy at the front I swear, it sounded like 'Ladies and Gentleman, Please Welcome, Pete Thurman!' And that was my check in for a long time!''

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old country star recently told how his family ''lost everything'' when their house burned down when he was 10.

He said: ''When I was 10 our house burned down so I know that feeling of losing your house. We completely lost everything.

''Luckily we were all okay.

''When you're walking through the house and it's just charred and black as black everywhere you look and there's water still dripping everywhere and the firemen have left...and I remember thinking, 'I was just in here this morning getting ready for school and now it's just...' It gives me chills.''

But the 'Never Comin' Down' singer praised the ''unbelievable'' way the community came together to support his family and expressed praise to the ''amazing'' response towards those who have been affected by the recent wildfires in California.

He told 'Extra': ''I'm literally helping out one of my friends out there get back on their feet...

''What I remember [when our home burned down] is the community coming together in such an incredible way... And not just the Goodwills and the Salvation Armys and the Red Crosses, which also came to our aid, but also the community with clothing and food and shelter and a place to stay -- unbelievable. And you're seeing it out in California. right now. It's really amazing.''