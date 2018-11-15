Keith Urban's family ''lost everything'' when their house burned down.

The 51-year-old country singer - who has daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven, with wife Nicole Kidman - and his brother were at school, while their parents were at work when a blaze rocked their home and he admitted even reflecting on the loss now still causes ''chills''.

He said: ''When I was 10 our house burned down so I know that feeling of losing your house. We completely lost everything.

''Luckily we were all okay.

''When you're walking through the house and it's just charred and black as black everywhere you look and there's water still dripping everywhere and the firemen have left...and I remember thinking, 'I was just in here this morning getting ready for school and now it's just...' It gives me chills.''

But the 'Never Comin' Down' singer praised the ''unbelievable'' way the community came together to support his family and expressed praise to the ''amazing'' response towards those who have been affected by the wildfires in California.

He told 'Extra': ''I'm literally helping out one of my friends out there get back on their feet...

''What I remember [when our home burned down] is the community coming together in such an incredible way... And not just the Goodwills and the Salvation Armys and the Red Crosses, which also came to our aid, but also the community with clothing and food and shelter and a place to stay -- unbelievable. And you're seeing it out in California. right now. It's really amazing.''

A number of stars have lost their homes in the California wildfires, including Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Neil Young, and Robin Thicke.

The Camp Fire in Northern California - which has killed 56 and destroyed thousands of buildings - is still only 40 per cent contained, while the Woolsey Fire has burned through 98,362 acres and is 57 per cent contained. The third blaze, the Hill Fire, is now 97 per cent contained.