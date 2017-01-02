The country music star counted down to 2017 during the Music City Midnight free outdoor concert by paying tribute to artists who died in 2016, and performed a medley of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, Glenn Frey’s Take It Easy, Merle Haggard’s Mama Tried and Prince’s Purple Rain.

And then Nicole appeared onstage during his tribute to David Bowie, who passed away in January (16). She shared his microphone as they sang Heroes. The actress danced around her husband as she performed the track she sang with Ewan MCGregor in the 2001 movie musical Moulin Rouge!

Kidman, who was dressed for the winter weather in a hat, trousers and jacket, remained on stage and danced in the background for two more songs, and, at the end of his eight-minute set, she shared a kiss with Keith, two minutes before the New Year's countdown began.

Keith was supported by Styx and Charlie Worsham at the free show, which was held at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. His involvement was announced at the last minute on Thursday (29Dec16) and he said in a statement, "I actually love playing on New Year's Eve... I've done it most of my life, so when they invited me to ring in 2017 here in my hometown, it was an immediate yes.

"I've lived here now for 24 years, so I know how Nashvillians know how to throw a party, and every year this one just gets bigger and bigger - so we'll be bringing it."

The couple, who are parents to daughter Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, recently returned from a Christmas break in their native Australia.