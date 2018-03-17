Nicole Kidman has inspired her husband Keith Urban to ''try anything''.
Keith Urban has been inspired to ''try anything'' by Nicole Kidman.
The 50-year-old singer says he has his wife to thank for encouraging him to give everything a go, even if it doesn't turn out how he had hoped.
Speaking at the 2018 SXSW Festival in Austin, Keith said: ''The way I approach it now is, 'Let's do it. We can scrap it after the fact.' I learned that from my wife. Try anything, do anything, it'll be very apparent if it sucks. But I have to try it. I would never have discovered [certain ideas] if I hadn't dared to suck.''
Meanwhile, Keith previously admitted he cannot bear to be apart from Nicole for a week and they try to make plenty of plans in advance because they don't like being away from each other for more than ''a handful of days''.
He said: ''We never made a promise to each other. I just don't want to be away from her for two weeks or [even] a week. We try and schedule pretty much everything so that we're not away from each other for more than a hand full of days. Even when she was shooting 'Lion' in Australia we just relocated down to Tassie for a few days and wherever else we had to go so we just stay together as a family it's really important to us.''
And Nicole recently confessed her family are her biggest ''passion''.
The 50-year-old actress - who has Sunday, nine, and Faith, seven, with Keith and Connor, 23, and Isabella, 25, with her ex Tom Cruise - shared: ''My big passion is just my family; my love. My daughter said to me, 'You and Daddy kiss all the time.' I thought, 'That's such a fantastic thing for your daughter to say to you.' And that's my passion. I know it's a simple answer, but I'm deeply passionate about raising my children and being with my husband.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Country music has long been associated as a storytelling journey, but the evolution of the...
After having a music career that spanned five decades and saw the release of over...
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...