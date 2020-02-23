Keith Urban is ''very grateful'' that Nicole Kidman has no interest in music.

The 'Blue Ain't Your Color' hitmaker thinks it is good that his wife isn't interested in creating within music and he isn't interested in movies, which is her field.

He said: ''I've been trying hard to tap into the innocent, playful creativity that my wife is very good at. Her thing is to just do it, do it, do it. Then have a look at it all. She's built to be absolutely, purely self-expressive without any awareness of it. I have definitely tried to glean some of that. We are both very grateful that we create in different fields. I have no interest in acting and she has none in music.''

The 52-year-old singer has confessed he has an ''inner critic'' which ''wakes up later'' in the morning so he tries to get as much done as possible whilst he can.

He added: ''I have always been a morning person, more so since moving to Nashville as it's such a creative town. My inner critic wakes up later in the day, so I've got a limited time in the morning to get stuff done before he starts p***ing all over everything. Whether I'm at home or on the road, my No 1 morning ritual is coffee. My wife got me a barista course for my birthday, so now I grind the beans, fiddle with the filters and brew my own.''

And Keith - who has Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, with his wife Nicole - insisted their mornings are the same as anyone else's.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, he said: ''At home, mornings are structured. I do normal things like get the kids fed and out the door. It's typical family stuff - all hands on deck. I have a personal trainer, but without him I'd do jack s**t.''