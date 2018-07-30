Keith Urban is grateful that Nicole Kidman staged an intervention a year into their marriage.
Keith Urban hailed Nicole Kidman's intervention as ''love in action''.
The 50-year-old country superstar will always be grateful to his 51-year-old wife for forcing him to confront his addiction issues and enter rehab for the third time shortly after they married in 2006.
In an upcoming tell-all chat with Andrew Denton on 'Interview', Keith said: ''My wife put an intervention together - it was love in action.''
Keith admitted he felt the 'Big Little Lies' star ''was out of his league'' before they started dating in 2005.
But he added: ''I never felt that I was chasing a dream, I felt I was following a destiny.''
The 'Long Hot Summer' singer - who has been married to Kidman for 12 years - became emotional during the interview when talking about his two children, Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven, when asked how he keeps things normal for them.
Keith said: ''When you've got to be a dad. I can sometimes be overwhelmed.''
The singer previously admitted it was a ''miracle'' that his marriage ''survived'' the first year because of his addictions.
He said: ''I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage. It survived, but it's a miracle it did.
''I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression: 'I was born into her', and that's how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.
''My dad was an alcoholic, and I grew up in an alcoholic's house - No intimacy.''
Keith - who first entered rehab in 1998 - previously admitted he wished he'd gotten sober earlier in his life.
He said: ''I wished I had gotten sober many years before I did, but I'm glad I finally got here.
''It has made it possible to do the things I do. I wasn't at my full potential. I was enslaved, is what I was.''
And the 'Fighter' hitmaker admitted he still relies on his sobriety sponsor to help calm his anxiety about his career.
He said: ''I have a very good sponsor; He said to me, 'Keith, do you know how much people think of you? ... Rarely.' It's a great leveller.''
