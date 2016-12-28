Keith Urban gave tour mate Maren Morris a Christmas gift to remember when he handed her the keys to a Polaris Slingshot motorbike.
The singer-songwriter posted video footage of herself and boyfriend Ryan Hurd taking a spin in the three-wheeler on social media on Monday (26Dec16), and admitted her new toy will take some getting used to.
"This is me casually terrified," she wrote as a caption, revealing the new bike will be stored at her father's home in Texas.
