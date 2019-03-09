Keith Urban gave away a guitar to an audience member at his London concert on Friday (08.03.19).

The 51-year-old star was performing at the annual Country To Country music festival at The O2 when he decided to make one lucky fan's night with the generous gesture.

Speaking from the intimate Spotlight stage in the middle of the crowd, he said: ''I wanna give you guys something, something used, maybe from just a couple of Sunday sessions, something slightly sweaty...''

Keith then signed his guitar, picked a woman from the crowd and brought her up on stage to present it to her, to wild applause.

Keith headlined Friday's show, which featured some of the biggest international country stars, alongside newcomers from Nashville, the UK and Europe.

Coming straight off his 'Graffiti U' Australian tour, the star wowed fans with a polished performance of old classics and newer tracks.

He also showed his appreciation for other artists, at one stage launching into a few lines of Preme and Post Malone's 'Jackie Chan' and singing back-up for his guitarist, who performed the chorus of Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands'.

Keith - who has daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, eight, with wife Nicole Kidman - also gave a shout-out to International Women's Day at the end of his gig before going in to the audience to sign autographs and take selfies.

Keith has always been vocal about his love of performing and his belief in its importance for a long and successful career.

He previously said: ''If you have a hit song you'll have an experience, but if you have an audience you'll have a career.

''There's always new things to try and learn, but most of it comes from playing when you're touring and just playing every night.''

Country To Country continues over the weekend with Lady Antebellum headlining on Saturday (09.03.19) and Chris Stapleton on Sunday (10.03.19).