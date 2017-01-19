The country star has teamed up with songwriter/producer Ross Copperman and Universal Music Group Nashville (UMG) Vice President of A&R Joe Fisher to form Boom, according to Billboard.

Urban has been working with Fisher for several years, and they previously launched a separate publishing company, while Copperman co-wrote Urban's songs John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16 and Break on Me for the country star's Fuse album.