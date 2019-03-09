Keith Urban dedicated a song to Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn at his London concert on Friday (08.03.19).

The 51-year star gave a shoutout to the pair - who secretly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony before Christmas - before launching into the track 'Parallel Line', which Ed wrote.

Keith said: ''I want to dedicate this song to Ed and Cherry tonight. I love you guys.''

Keith headlined Friday's show at the annual Country To Country music festival, which features some of the biggest international country stars, alongside newcomers from Nashville, the UK and Europe.

Coming straight off his 'Graffiti U' Australian tour, the star wowed fans with a polished performance of old classics and newer tracks.

He also showed his appreciation for other artists, at one stage launching into a few lines of Preme and Post Malone's 'Jackie Chan' and singing back-up for his guitarist who performed the chorus of Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands'.

Keith - who has daughters Sunday Rose, 10 and Faith Margaret, eight, with wife Nicole Kidman - also gave a shout-out for International Women's Day at the end of his show before going in to the audience to sign autographs and take selfies.

Keith has always been vocal about his love of performing and his belief in its importance for a long and successful career.

He previously said: ''If you have a hit song you'll have an experience, but if you have an audience you'll have a career.

''There's always new things to try and learn, but most of it comes from playing when you're touring and just playing every night.''

Country To Country continues over the weekend with Lady Antebellum headlining on Saturday (09.03.19) and Chris Stapleton on Sunday (10.03.19).