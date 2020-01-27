Keith Urban planned to leave the Grammy Awards ''ASAP'' because Nicole Kidman was ill.

The couple typically support one another at high-profile events but the 52-year-old country star had to walk the red carpet alone at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday (26.01.20) as the 'Big Little Lies' star has been suffering from flu and he was keen to get home to nurse her.

He told PeopleTV: ''My wife is home with the flu. A lot of that going around.''

Keith - who was at the event to present the evening's first award, Best Pop Solo Performance, alongside Cynthia Erivo - was grateful his wife was in ''good hands'' at home with their kids Sunday, 11, and nine-year-old Faith.

He added: ''She's home with our girls tonight and I'm heading home ASAP.''

Meanwhile, the 'Blue Ain't Your Color' singer told fans they can expect a ''bunch'' of new music this year and is looking forward to finding out what people think of the tracks.

He said of the songs: ''I can't really categorise [them]. So I love people being able to decide what it is.''

This isn't the first time Keith has walked a red carpet without Nicole, as last June he admitted he ''missed'' her presence when she was forced to skip the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, because she was working in New York.

The 'Somebody Like You' singer dedicated his acceptance speech for Best Collaborative Video of the Year for 'Coming Home' with Julia Michaels to his other half.

He gushed: ''My wife, Nicole Mary, who's at home tonight. ''[She's] working in New York, actually.

''I wish you were here, baby girl. I miss you.''

Asked what it is the Australian star is working on, Keith later said: ''She's shooting a project. I'm heading up tomorrow.''