Keith Urban is obsessed with Miley Cyrus' recent single 'Mother's Daughter and can't get the catchy chorus out of his head.
Keith Urban ''can't get enough'' of Miley Cyrus' new song 'Mother's Daughter'.
The 51-year-old country music superstar - who is married to Nicole Kidman - took to Twitter to congratulate the 26-year-old pop star on her extremely catchy new song.
Referencing the chorus, he wrote: ''Back up back up back up
''Back up boy..... whooooooo..
''Damn you @MileyCyrus - Mother's Daughter is going round and round and round in my head- and I cant get enough of it!!!!!
Swish swish MFerrrrrr- hell yes! - KU (sic)''
Miley hailed ''Uncle Urban'' ''badass'' for being into the explicit track.
The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker - whose father is country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus - wrote back: ''Love you Uncle Urban! You're so bad ass! (sic)''
'Mother's Daughter' features on the former Disney star's recently released EP 'She Is Coming'.
In the track, Miley sings about the impact her mom Tish has had on her career, whilst in another song 'D.R.E.A.M.' - which stands for Drugs Rule Everything Around Me - she references her party lifestyle, as Wu Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah raps about drugs.
In 'Unholy', she claims people view her as ''obscene'', singing: ''You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me.''
Elsewhere, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star RuPaul features on 'Cattitude' and 'Party Up the Street' has Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It on it.
The 'Younger Now' hitmaker - who is married to actor Liam Hemsworth - previously revealed the mini-album is the ''first of three drops'' as she promised there would be more music on the way.
She added: ''This is the 1st of 3 drops! 6 songs , 3 EP's ! SHE IS COMING / HERE / EVERYTHING all to make up 1 album #SHEISMILEYCYRUS next 2 drops to be announced ! (sic)''
