Keith Urban will release a new album and go on tour later this year.

The 50-year-old country singer made the surprise double announcement at a free live show at Nashville's famous music venue Exit/In on Wednesday (17.01.18), confirming his forthcoming record will be called 'Graffiti U' and he will hit the road on his 'Graffiti U World Tour' in June.

Keith was joined at the show by Kelsea Ballerini, who will be his support act for his upcoming 58-date US and Canada tour, which will begin on June 15 in St. Louis and finish on November 3 in Dallas.

The 'Somebody Like You' hitmaker admitted the name for his tour and his 10th studio album was partly inspired by his own moniker.

He told Rolling Stone Country: ''I was toying with the letter 'U'.

''Obviously it's the first letter of my last name, but I liked that when you say it, it's also the word 'You'. For me, that's the listener, that's the audience.

''The sound of words is a big thing to me - 'Ripcord' was like that, 'Fuse' was like that. Fuse and Ripcord denoted a certain kind of energy in the word to me.

'''Graffiti' to me felt very uninhibited, artistic, liberated expression. 'Graffiti' to me is a blank canvas and pure artistic expression upon that.''

Keith also admitted he doesn't keep his accolades in his recording studio because he likes to start afresh when he is working on new music.

He added: ''It's why I don't have any [of my] awards in my studio.

''I don't have any of that stuff anywhere because I like it to be as blank a canvas as it was the very first time I made a record.''

The release date for Keith's new album is yet to be announced.

The 'Fighter' hitmaker - who is married to actress Nicole Kidman - last released an album in May 2016 when he dropped his ninth studio record 'Ripcord'. His debut solo self-titled album was released in 1991.

Keith's 'Graffiti U World Tour 2018' dates:

June 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center

June 22 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 29 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 30 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 5 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 6 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 14 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

July 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 20 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 21 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 22 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 28 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 29 - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 15 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 17 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 25 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sept. 7 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 8 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 14 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 15 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Sept. 21 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept. 22 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 23 - Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome

Sept. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 27 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

Sept. 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

Sept. 29 - Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

Oct. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 5 - Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center

Oct. 12 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

Oct. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 14 - Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena

Oct. 18 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Oct. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 20 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

Oct. 25 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

Oct. 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct. 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Nov. 1 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Nov. 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Nov. 3 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center