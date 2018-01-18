Keith Urban has announced plans to release a new album, 'Graffiti U', and tour, 'Graffiti U World Tour', later this year.
The 50-year-old country singer made the surprise double announcement at a free live show at Nashville's famous music venue Exit/In on Wednesday (17.01.18), confirming his forthcoming record will be called 'Graffiti U' and he will hit the road on his 'Graffiti U World Tour' in June.
Keith was joined at the show by Kelsea Ballerini, who will be his support act for his upcoming 58-date US and Canada tour, which will begin on June 15 in St. Louis and finish on November 3 in Dallas.
The 'Somebody Like You' hitmaker admitted the name for his tour and his 10th studio album was partly inspired by his own moniker.
He told Rolling Stone Country: ''I was toying with the letter 'U'.
''Obviously it's the first letter of my last name, but I liked that when you say it, it's also the word 'You'. For me, that's the listener, that's the audience.
''The sound of words is a big thing to me - 'Ripcord' was like that, 'Fuse' was like that. Fuse and Ripcord denoted a certain kind of energy in the word to me.
'''Graffiti' to me felt very uninhibited, artistic, liberated expression. 'Graffiti' to me is a blank canvas and pure artistic expression upon that.''
Keith also admitted he doesn't keep his accolades in his recording studio because he likes to start afresh when he is working on new music.
He added: ''It's why I don't have any [of my] awards in my studio.
''I don't have any of that stuff anywhere because I like it to be as blank a canvas as it was the very first time I made a record.''
The release date for Keith's new album is yet to be announced.
The 'Fighter' hitmaker - who is married to actress Nicole Kidman - last released an album in May 2016 when he dropped his ninth studio record 'Ripcord'. His debut solo self-titled album was released in 1991.
Keith's 'Graffiti U World Tour 2018' dates:
June 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center
June 22 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 29 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 30 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 5 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 6 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
July 8 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 14 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 15 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 20 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 21 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 22 - Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 28 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 29 - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 4 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 5 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 15 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 17 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 25 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Sept. 7 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 8 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 14 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 15 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
Sept. 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Sept. 21 - Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Sept. 22 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 23 - Calgary, AB @ ScotiaBank Saddledome
Sept. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 27 - Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
Sept. 28 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
Sept. 29 - Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
Oct. 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 5 - Laughlin, NV @ Laughlin Event Center
Oct. 12 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
Oct. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Oct. 14 - Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena
Oct. 18 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
Oct. 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 20 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
Oct. 25 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
Oct. 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Oct. 28 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Nov. 1 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Nov. 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Nov. 3 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
