Rolling Stones legend Keith Richards has wished Taylor Swift luck ''while it lasts'' and hinted that her career won't have much longevity.
Keith Richards has implied Taylor Swift's career won't last for very long.
The Rolling Stones' legendary guitarist has enjoyed a career spanning more than 50 years and he has suggested the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker - who released her sixth studio album 'Reputation' in November - may not enjoy the same longevity as a musician.
Appearing on the cover of the Wall Street Journal's Men's Style issue, he said: ''Good luck girl - wish her well while it lasts.
''I've just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids. It wouldn't be fair of me and I've always been an opinionated b*****d anyway.
''And I never did really like pop music ― even when I became pop music, I was listening to the blues and jazz and not interested in the hits.''
And that's not the first time the 74-year-old rocker has taken aim at Taylor, as he's had some scathing remarks in the past and even referred to her as a ''flavour of the month''.
He previously told GQ magazine: ''Taylor is a pretty girl. I don't think about the competition. I mean they're the flavour of the month, aren't they?''
However, Taylor has been very complimentary of the Stones in the past, and gushed over their stage presence after joining them at a concert in Chicago in 2013.
She said at the time: ''The way that you see them give everything they have for every single performance, that's what makes fans loyal to them and that's been a huge influence on my entire outlook on my career.''
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...
The Rolling Stones may not have released an album for eight years, but they are...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...
Captain Jack Sparrow is back for another high seas romp and, despite the long running...
The trailer for the fourth instalment from The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise has arrived!...