Keith Richards has implied Taylor Swift's career won't last for very long.

The Rolling Stones' legendary guitarist has enjoyed a career spanning more than 50 years and he has suggested the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker - who released her sixth studio album 'Reputation' in November - may not enjoy the same longevity as a musician.

Appearing on the cover of the Wall Street Journal's Men's Style issue, he said: ''Good luck girl - wish her well while it lasts.

''I've just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids. It wouldn't be fair of me and I've always been an opinionated b*****d anyway.

''And I never did really like pop music ― even when I became pop music, I was listening to the blues and jazz and not interested in the hits.''

And that's not the first time the 74-year-old rocker has taken aim at Taylor, as he's had some scathing remarks in the past and even referred to her as a ''flavour of the month''.

He previously told GQ magazine: ''Taylor is a pretty girl. I don't think about the competition. I mean they're the flavour of the month, aren't they?''

However, Taylor has been very complimentary of the Stones in the past, and gushed over their stage presence after joining them at a concert in Chicago in 2013.

She said at the time: ''The way that you see them give everything they have for every single performance, that's what makes fans loyal to them and that's been a huge influence on my entire outlook on my career.''