The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards says getting Chuck Berry back together with his longtime collaborator Johnnie Johnson was a great ''triumph''.
Keith Richards says getting Chuck Berry back with his longtime collaborator Johnnie Johnson was a great ''triumph''.
The Rolling Stones guitarist worked with the iconic musicians when he served as the musical producer and band leader for the 1987 film 'Hail! Hail! Rock 'n' Roll', and despite the pair falling out they were convinced to come together for rehearsals for the project.
Speaking to Steven Van Zandt at the YouTube Space about the moment Johnnie joined them in the studio, he said: ''Suddenly I realised I had the original makings of all of Chuck Berry's great stuff together. I had the two of them.
''Because I know how important Johnnie was in the making of Chuck Berry's records - 'Sweet Little Sixteen', 'Maybellene' - from the beginning. To put them back together was like a triumph.''
Keith, now 75, took on the project after going solo in the 1980s when The Rolling Stones took a break when relations between himself and the iconic rock 'n' roll group's frontman Sir Mick Jagger, also 75, reached an all time low during the making of their album 'Dirty Work', which the former described as ''forget about it times''.
The guitarist previously admitted that he had no idea how difficult it is to front a band, until he decided to do his own thing.
He said: ''All that pressure of being the frontman. I mean, I remember some disastrous shows, Vegas, I'd blown the throat out totally and somehow we managed to do it and there was still a standing ovation.
''But you learn a lot about being the frontman, that nonstop ... with the Stones I can poke myself out in the front when I want and retire with Charlie with the music.
''Not to have that option ... I did understand a lot of the pressure on a frontman.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...
The Rolling Stones may not have released an album for eight years, but they are...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...
Captain Jack Sparrow is back for another high seas romp and, despite the long running...
The trailer for the fourth instalment from The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise has arrived!...