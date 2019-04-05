Keith Richards thinks being a guitarist is ''a better job'' than fronting a band.

The legendary Rolling Stones musician has opened up about his apprehensions about going solo when he released his debut solo album 'Talk Is Cheap' in 1988, and he admitted he always felt more comfortable as part of a band - alongside Sir Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - rather than the main focus.

Speaking to Steven Van Zandt at the YouTube Space, he said: ''I had one great band, one of the greatest bands in the damn world, you don't screw this up! All of my energy and whatever I've got had always been into the Stones.

''I've never considered myself a frontman, because the job of the guitar player is actually a lot cooler than being the frontman. It's a better job. I don't have to be out there all the time, I can make my moves in and out, and do my stuff, whatever.''

Keith, 75, added that he wasn't initially into the idea - although he wasn't brought in ''kicking and screaming'' - and admitted he felt at the time that the Stones should have continued on tour after recording 1986's 'Dirty Work'.

He explained: ''I thought that the Stones should have been back on the road, but at the same time i understood that everyone has to agree on these things - and there was disagreement.

''At the same time, in retrospect I realise that we'd already been doing this since 1962, and this is now 1985.

''Even though you're in the best band in the world, you want to spread your wings. There was a certain antsy thing. I didn't feel it as much as probably Mick obviously did.''

Keith is reissuing 'Talk Is Cheap' for the LP's 30th anniversary, but the 'Paint It Black' hitmaker previously revealed he and the Stones are working hard on their 24th studio album.

He said: ''We're working on the album. We've got the first bits done and I'm looking forward to getting back in after this tour. Charlie Watts is playing his a**e off!''