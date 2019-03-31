Keith Richards has admitted it is a ''big disappointment'' to be cancelling the Rolling Stones' North American tour.

The 'Sympathy for the Devil' hitmakers announced on Saturday (30.03.19) they will be postponing a string of shows as 75-year-old frontman Sir Mick Jagger is in need of medical treatment, and the singer's bandmate has sent his support to his pal while promising fans they will be back on the road soon.

Keith, also 75, tweeted: ''A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you!''

Ronnie Wood has thanked fans for their messages following the news and also confirmed the group are hoping to be on stage again in the near future.

He tweeted: ''We'll miss you over the next few weeks, but we're looking forward to seeing you all again very soon. Here's to Mick ~ thanks for your supportive messages it means so much to us (sic)''

Meanwhile, Mick has admitted he is ''devastated'' to be ''letting down'' the band's fans while he is treated for the unknown condition.

He posted on Twitter: ''I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.

''I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.''

As part of their North American stadium tour, the Rolling Stones - which also includes Charlie Watts - were set to kick off their run of shows in Miami on April 20, before finishing the 17-date run at Canada's Burl's Creek Event Grounds on July 29. There were also dates set for Chicago's Soldier Field stadium as well as two shows at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The band also were going to perform in Denver, Seattle, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Massachusetts and Foxborough.

Fans have been asked to hold onto their tickets as the band work out when they can reschedule the postponed dates for.