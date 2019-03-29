Keith Richards is glad his debut solo album 'Talk is Cheap' is ''getting a second coming'' for its 30th anniversary.

The Rolling Stones rocker released his first solo album three decades ago, and is reissuing the title in celebration of the milestone, which he thinks is ''great'' because it proves the timelessness of his music.

He said: ''It's great the album is getting a second coming. I had a feeling the first time wasn't enough and that the record would hang through time. It's proved to be true. It's an, 'I told you so!'''

Keith, 75, says he's still ''amazed'' when he goes back and listens to the album's tracks including 'Take It So Hard' and 'Make No Mistake', as he says he wrote the songs with the intention they would ''last''.

He added: ''I made these songs to last. I'm amazed listening to them now. Good music transcends fashions and what a bunch of guys!

''Let's face it, one huge band in a lifetime is enough for anyone but putting together another lot with the same feel and tightness was incredible.''

Alongside Keith's solo reissue, he's also been hard at work on the 24th Rolling Stones studio album, and says he couldn't be happier with the material he and his band mates - including Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood - are putting together.

The 'Paint It Black' hitmaker said: ''We're working on the album. We've got the first bits done and I'm looking forward to getting back in after this tour. Charlie Watts is playing his a**e off!

''He's absolutely amazing. It's indescribable to find a drummer like Charlie Watts, exceptionally brilliant.

''I can never praise Charlie enough and I can praise Mick Jagger 99 per cent of the time.

''Mick knows what I mean and he'll say the same about me. Things happen between Mick and me because it's just two guys working together. You only hear about the odd bust-up. I love the man 99 per cent of the time.''