Keith Richards has scaled back his booze intake after becoming ''fed up with it'', and his bandmate Ronnie Wood admits he is ''much more mellow'' after quitting alcohol.
Keith Richards has cut back on alcohol after becoming ''fed up with it''.
The 74-year-old guitarist scaled back on the booze around a year ago and while he still treats himself to ''a glass of wine occasionally, and a beer'', he hasn't missed drinking before the band's shows.
He said: ''It's been about a year now. I pulled the plug on it. I got fed up with it.''
When asked if it was an adjustment, he replied: ''You can call it that , yeah. But I don't notice any difference really - except for I don't drink. I wasn't feeling [right]. I've done it. I didn't want that anymore.
''It was time to quit. Just like all the other stuff.''
The Rolling Stones rocker's fellow bandmate Ronnie Wood - who ditched booze in 2010 after years of substance abuse struggles - admits Keith is ''much more mellow'' since cutting back on his alcohol intake.
He said: ''He's a pleasure to work with. Much more mellow.
''He's open to more ideas, whereas before I'd kind of grit my teeth and go, 'He's gonna give me some s**t for saying this.' Now, he'll say, 'That's cool, man.'
''It just wasn't working anymore, you know. I think the Keith that we used to know and love had this cutoff point where if he had one more, he'd go over the top and he'd be nasty.
''The cutoff point became shorter and shorter, you know, and he realised that.''
And Ronnie, 71, believes he quit booze at the right time after a recent cancer scare and the birth of his twins, Alice and Gracie, in 2016, admitting his life is ''now so much better'' since axing alcohol.
Speaking in a joint interview with Keith in Rolling Stone magazine, he added: ''I was lucky to get on the wagon when I did and was ready for all the stuff that came at me, cancer and all that.
''Luckily it was all in one place and I had it removed. I got my life again - I got a second chance and my little girls and my whole life now is so much better.
''I think Keith is seeing that kind of thing as well. And then he went on to the beers for a while, he cut down slowly, and now, you know, good luck to him. If he's gonna keep it up, I'll be there, full support.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
When Rick Hall opened up his record studio FAME Studios in the small town of...
Muscle Shoals was just a town in Alabama with an extraordinary habit of producing some...
The Crossroads Guitar Festival hit Madison Square Garden in April this year with tickets selling...
The Rolling Stones may not have released an album for eight years, but they are...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...
Captain Jack Sparrow is back for another high seas romp and, despite the long running...
The trailer for the fourth instalment from The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise has arrived!...