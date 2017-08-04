Keith Richards pleaded with Jo Wood to rekindle her romance with ex-husband Ronnie Wood.

The 62-year-old former model was married to The Rolling Stones guitarist for 28 years but she divorced Ronnie in 2009 around a year after he had an affair in 2008 with Ukrainian cocktail waitress Ekaterina Ivanova, whom he left the marital home for.

Ronnie's relationship with the young blonde was tumultuous and in the midst of the mess, Jo claims fellow Rolling Stones rocker Keith came to her to ask her to ''consider'' reuniting with Ronnie.

When asked if Jo thought about giving Ronnie a second chance on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Friday (04.08.17), she said: ''No, but he [Keith] did come to see me and said, 'Would you consider taking him back?' And I said, 'No.' ''

The panel, Andrea McLean, Linda Robson, Claire King and Nadia Sawalha, were then all desperate to know if Ronnie was the one behind Keith's question.

And Jo added: ''I didn't ask. But I said no. I loved him but this is my life now.''

And Jo - who has two children, Tyrone, 33, and Leah, 38, with Ronnie, whilst the musician also adopted her 42-year-old son Jamie from a previous relationship - has not looked back since getting legally separated from her ex-spouse.

Jo is proud to now be an ''independent'' woman who pays her own bills and makes her own decisions.

Speaking about her divorce, the style icon said: ''It made me grow up, and it made me become independent, and pay my own bills and look after myself, I had never done any of that.''

And after the Jo Wood Organics founder read an article on how to cope with the end of a marriage, she insisted she would not dwell on the matter and would get over 70-year-old Ronnie by getting out in the world.

Speaking about her coping mechanism, she said: ''I actually was reading the paper, the problem page, and it said, 'My husband left me five years ago and I have never got over it,' and I thought, 'I cannot be that woman.' Even though I was 52 I thought, 'I'm going to get out there,' so I started to go clubbing, and got out and got over it that way. I went to see this guy do a talk and he said by forgiving somebody you break away from them. By holding onto resentment and hate you keep that with you. So by the forgiveness you let go all of that and you're free of it.''

Jo is now dating Paul Scarborough, who is ''totally different'' to the 70-year-old artist.

She said: ''He's totally different from Ronnie that's for sure, he's big and like a big bear! He was a builder, but nothing was in concrete. We had a little fling, I found out he was seeing someone else so I dumped him. We had a really good friendship. Then last year he was single and I was single and I said, 'Do you fancy coming to Spain with me?' And he said, 'Yes.' ''

Ronnie is now married to theatre production company owner Sally, 39, and the couple have 15-month-old twin daughters Gracie and Alice together.