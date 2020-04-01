The late Keith Moon and John Entwistle were once probed by police for kidnapping when they played a prank with a blow-up doll.

The iconic rock group's drummer and bassist - who died in 1978 and 2002 respectively - were quizzed by cops after they cruised around Newcastle in the north of England with the legs of the plastic doll, which they dressed in fishnets, sticking out of Entwistle's Bentley.

Moon even made ''girlies noises'' as they drove around the city.

The pair's antics feature in previously unseen notes by Entwistle in his memoirs.

He recalled: ''Visited a joke shop with Moon.

''We buy a pair of blow-up women's legs and fit with a pair of fishnet stockings.

''We drive through Newcastle with legs out of the window of the Bentley with Keith making screaming girlie noises.

''I notice a policewoman on a walkie-talkie.

''After the show at Paisley Ice Rink, two policemen ask me if I a Mr John Entwistle, owner of the Bentley.

''A policewoman has reported a woman in distress.''

However, the joke didn't end there, as the pair of pranksters then proceeded to setup a stunt at Moon's hotel room on the police officers who came around to question them.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, he continued: ''We are escorted to the hotel where Keith has arranged the legs sticking out of the bath with a blanket over a pillow.

''The police are much relieved after they nervously remove the blanket

''We chat to the police who are now very friendly.''

Hell-raising drummer Moon died at the age of 32 from an accidental overdose of clomethiazole, which he had been prescribed to help him with the effects of alcohol withdrawal.

Whilst Entwistle passed away from a heart attack aged 57 - the day before The Who's 2002 American tour was due to begin.

Right up until his death, Entwistle was living the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, as he died at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas after bedding a stripper following a drug-fuelled night out in Sin City.

The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey, 76, previously recalled: ''John crops up in my thoughts all the time.

''I wish I'd recorded some of our conversations, because John would say very little but every 15 minutes there'd be one priceless comedy line.

''It was such a rock 'n' roll death, though, wasn't it?

''Two lines of coke and a bird in the Hard Rock!

''He was probably eating a hamburger as well, though where he was eating it from, who knows?''