Keith Duffy is on the mend after being rushed to hospital in Thailand.

The Boyzone hitmaker insists he is doing well after he was taken ill just minutes before taking to the stage with his band Boyzone in Bangkok as part of their 'Thank You And Goodnight Tour' earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, he shared: ''72 hours of a fever of 38/40 degrees With Diarrhea and Vomiting caused by contaminated food from bad hygiene in preparation!! The worst bad health experience of my life ! A secondary bowel infection and viral infection ! These ladies our my savior They are saints Thank you ladies I love you !You've Given me a whole new perspective of selflessness I will never forget ! God bless you all and thank you again ! World medical hospital (WMC) (sic)''

Keith's hospital dash was confirmed by a tweet on Boyzone's official Twitter.

It read: ''Keith was taken ill before the gig here in Bangkok this evening and has been admitted to hospital on the advice of the local medical team.

''Our brother will be back on his feet as soon as possible and we thank you for all your wonderful support in the meantime.''

Keith also missed the band's show in Perth, Australia on Saturday.

A post on the band's official account read: ''Ronan, Shane & Mikey have just come off stage in Perth on the first night of the Australian leg of the Boyz, 'Thank You & Goodnight Tour'. It was a bitter sweet experience for the guys as the crowd in Perth were incredible but they of course remain a man down. Keith has been in touch with the guys all day and is responding well to the hospital treatment he's receiving in Bangkok. All being well, he'll join the Boyz in Adelaide for the next stop on the tour. (sic)''