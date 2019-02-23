Keira Knightley won't do nude scenes anymore because she is a mother in her thirties.

The 33-year-old actress - who has daughter Edie with husband James Righton - was happy to strip off earlier in her career but now insists on a body double for any nude scenes in her movies.

She told The Times: ''I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body. But I don't feel I need to get it out that much anymore.

''That was a choice. I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, 'That's a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this'... then I get final approval of what the edit is.''

Meanwhile, Keira previously revealed she suffered a breakdown when she was 22, after she ''lost confidence'' in herself following criticism about her career.

The actress shot to fame as a teenager with roles in movies including 'Bend It Like Beckham', 'Love Actually', and 'Pirates of the Caribbean', and has said criticism over her career and her changing body left her ''broken'', and eventually led to her suffering a mental breakdown when she was just 22 years old.

She said: ''I was at a time in my life when I was still becoming. Like most young people, I hadn't quite found who I was or what I was about. My body was changing, and I didn't even know how I felt about myself and what I looked like. Yet all of a sudden, people were being very vocal with their views on me as a young woman and as an actress. I lost confidence in myself because I was made to feel that I didn't deserve to be doing what I was doing.

''Looking back, that whole period between 19 and 23 is a big blur. I don't remember it in a linear way because I think my coping mechanisms were kicking in and shutting a lot of it out.

''My world crashed when I was 22. Everything stopped working and I felt as if I was broken into tiny pieces; as if my brain was literally shattered.''