Keira Knightley looks like a ''big pink cake'' in her new movie 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms', and she ''really enjoyed'' her outlandish costume.
The 33-year-old actress portrays the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Disney flick and she ''really enjoyed'' her outlandish appearance in the film.
She said: ''I look like a big pink cake. It's an intentional pink cake, mind you, and I really enjoyed being it. But it's definitely a pink cake.''
Keira - who has three-year-old daughter Edie with husband James Righton - jumped at the chance to star in the movie because she was looking for a ''silly'' project following a recent spate of ''very serious'' films.
She said: ''I've been doing a lot of very serious work lately. I have a couple of films coming out in the next year which are very emotional and all the rest of it and I fancied doing something that was very, very silly and really off the wall. And this is both of those things.''
Keira has been a fan of the original ballet since childhood - but she always ''hated'' the Sugar Plum Fairy.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she admitted: ''I went to see 'The Nutcracker' for the first time when I was three and I was so terrified of the rats that I hid under my seat.
''And then my mum took me to see it again when I was about six or seven, and by that time I wanted to be one of the rats. Everybody was meant to like the Sugar Plum Fairy and I hated her. But it's OK in this film because there's a little twist on the character.''
