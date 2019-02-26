Keira Knightley's new movie 'The Aftermath' is ''not for the kiddies''.

The 33-year-old actress plays Rachael Morgan in James Kent's new drama and was drawn to the film because of its ''complexity''.

The 'Pirates of The Caribbean' star added that there are some X-rated love scenes that are not suitable for younger eyes.

Speaking to The New York Post's PageSix column, she said: ''I liked its complexity. The very grown-up love story is not for the kiddies.''

The 'Love Actually' star - who has three-year-old daughter Edie with her husband James Righton - has previously starred in war dramas such as 'Atonement' and 'The Edge of Love' - but she says this movie focuses on the ''remarkable'' rebuilding after the ''conflict'' and was eye-opening for her.

She said: ''I've made World War II films. But never one about this specific part, the aftermath of the conflict.

''How they rebuilt not just the country but their cities and themselves. That this was possible was remarkable.''

Knightley previously admitted she likes to play women who aren't ''particularly likeable'' in movies.

The 'Colette' star challenges the stereotype of a woman on screen by having lots of elements to her that that viewer needs to ''understand''.

She said: ''I think I always fight against likeability as far as particular women on screen go, you know we're always told that we have to be likeable and I was interested in her because a lot of things she does aren't particularly likeable.

''But I think it's very important that you understand where she is coming from. I think if this film works - I hope it does - then it's because you understand the different points of view that the people are coming from. I think that's really important.''

The new movie is set in 1946 postwar Germany, and after being reunited with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), Rachel is shocked to discover she will be living with a German widower (Alexander Skarsgard) and his troubled daughter.

The film arrives in cinemas on March 1, 2019.