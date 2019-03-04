Keira Knightley doesn't think you need to be particularly clever to be an actor but you need to have ''empathy''.
Keira Knightley thinks actors ''don't need to be very bright'' to do their job but they should ''have empathy''.
The 33-year-old actress admitted that she didn't do ''very much research'' for her latest role in 'The Aftermath' - which follows Rachael Morgan, the wife of a British colonel who is relocated to Hamburg after World War Two - she thought the movie's themes were a ''really easy thing to tap into''.
In an interview with talkRADIO, she said: ''I didn't do very much research on this, because I think as an adult if you've loved you know the fear of loss you know where that sits in you. I think it's actually a really easy thing to tap into. I think most people are frightened of losing the people that are closest to them. And I think as an actor, you don't need to be very bright, you do need to have empathy.
''Hopefully people that watch this story or connect to this story in any way hopefully you've not been through anything like this but I think it would be hard not to empathise with these people.''
The 'Pride & Prejudice' star also explained that although she's been in many films set in this time period, she's never had a role in a film which asks questions about rebuilding life after war.
She explained: ''I've done a lot of World War Two films and I've watched a lot of World War Two films and I've never seen something set in exactly this period that kind of asks these questions. How on earth if you'd been through what that whole generation had been through, the trauma of all of that how do you rebuild? How do you stand back up? You know, how do you do any of this stuff? It's kind of unimaginable how triumphant that they actually managed to do it.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
Gretta is a young singer-songwriter who takes to New York with her musician boyfriend Dave...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...