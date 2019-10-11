Keira Knightley hasn't brushed her hair since giving birth.

The 34-year-old actress gave birth to her second child - who is believed to be called Delilah - six weeks ago, and has joked that it is obvious she's a new mother because of how tired she is, as she hasn't found the time to brush her hair or get out of her pyjamas since the tot was born.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday (11.10.19), she teased: ''You can tell I've got a six-week-old baby. I'm talking, but I've got no idea where I'm going. This is about the first time since I gave birth that my hair has been brushed - and I didn't brush it. Lovely Luke, who is my hairdresser today, he brushed it. I was in my pyjamas when they got there and this is somebody else's dress.''

With a newborn baby in the household, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star - who has Delilah and four-year-old daughter Edie with her husband James Righton - now works her schedule around breastfeeding.

She added: ''I've got six hours, so this is my workday. Basically, I've got to get back before 6:30 because that's the feed. It's going to be fine, we're going to make it. There is a bit of extra milk, which I'd love not to use because it's in the freezer and that can be tricky, but it is there.

''[I] deal with the stuff that normal moms have to deal with. I definitely have to deal with pumping. Everyone has to deal with pumping - I mean, if you're doing that and it's working. If you want to do that and if you can do that, then yes, we're pumping, pumping. So much pumping.''

Delilah's birth was revealed last month, when Keira and James were pictured on a walk together whilst James pushed a pram and Keira held a dummy in one hand.

The tot's name was later discovered after James, 36, was overheard telling his friends about his newborn baby at a Hugo Boss yacht party in late September, where he used the moniker in reference to the bundle of joy.

As of the time of writing, the name Delilah has not been confirmed by either Keira or her spouse.