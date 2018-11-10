Keira Knightley says she has had ''girl crushes''.

The 33-year-old actress - who is married to musician James Righton - filmed a number of lesbian scenes for her new movie 'Colette' and says she was brought up with the idea that ''every sexuality is accepted''.

She told the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine: 'I've always had friends from the LGBTQ+ community, although bloody hell, I wish they'd come up with a shorter name for it! And I've had girl crushes - I'm not saying who. My husband wouldn't appreciate it!

''I never had an 'A-ha!' moment that homosexuality was OK, it's how I've always lived.

''My mum used to arrange marches in Scotland campaigning for homosexual freedom because Scotland had rules against it much later than England.

''She'd always get together with what would now be called LGBTQ+ communities to protest.

''At home my brother and I were surrounded by the idea that every sexuality was accepted, that you were not allowed to say what anyone could or could not do, that what happened between consenting adults was always natural.''

Keira has daughter Edie with James and says it is her own relationship with her playwright mother Sharman Macdonald is the reason she continued to work after Edie was born.

She said: ''My mum always worked when I was small,' she has said, 'and she has a thing about me continuing to work. A lot of my sense of self came from being so proud of her for having that ethic.

''After you've had a child, there's a feeling of not giving a f***!.

''Take Colette, for instance. We worked very hard, we all believe in it, and if it does well that's great. But if it doesn't, it's not the end of my world.

''As long as my daughter is cool and doing well, and my husband's good and my family's good, everything is good.''