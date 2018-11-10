Keira Knightley says she has had a number of girl crushes in the past.
Keira Knightley says she has had ''girl crushes''.
The 33-year-old actress - who is married to musician James Righton - filmed a number of lesbian scenes for her new movie 'Colette' and says she was brought up with the idea that ''every sexuality is accepted''.
She told the Daily Mail's Weekend magazine: 'I've always had friends from the LGBTQ+ community, although bloody hell, I wish they'd come up with a shorter name for it! And I've had girl crushes - I'm not saying who. My husband wouldn't appreciate it!
''I never had an 'A-ha!' moment that homosexuality was OK, it's how I've always lived.
''My mum used to arrange marches in Scotland campaigning for homosexual freedom because Scotland had rules against it much later than England.
''She'd always get together with what would now be called LGBTQ+ communities to protest.
''At home my brother and I were surrounded by the idea that every sexuality was accepted, that you were not allowed to say what anyone could or could not do, that what happened between consenting adults was always natural.''
Keira has daughter Edie with James and says it is her own relationship with her playwright mother Sharman Macdonald is the reason she continued to work after Edie was born.
She said: ''My mum always worked when I was small,' she has said, 'and she has a thing about me continuing to work. A lot of my sense of self came from being so proud of her for having that ethic.
''After you've had a child, there's a feeling of not giving a f***!.
''Take Colette, for instance. We worked very hard, we all believe in it, and if it does well that's great. But if it doesn't, it's not the end of my world.
''As long as my daughter is cool and doing well, and my husband's good and my family's good, everything is good.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
Gretta is a young singer-songwriter who takes to New York with her musician boyfriend Dave...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...