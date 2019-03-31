Keira Knightley doesn't really like to work on comedy films because she can't tell if she's doing a ''good job'' like she can on the set of drama films.
Keira Knightley doesn't work on comedy films because she can't tell if she's doing a ''good job''.
The 'Aftermath' actress loves a ''challenge'' in her work and gets ''bored'' quickly if she doesn't feel she's being pushed, but being funny on film is a struggle for her as people on set only laugh during the first take of a scene.
She said: ''I love a good challenge. If I don't get out of my comfort zone, if a role doesn't scare me in some way, I get bred.
''I love doing great dramatic films and I'm fascinated by darker characters. Maybe that's why comedies aren't really me. The first time you say a joke, everyone laughs on the set.
''Then you repeat the line in the next few takes and nobody laughs so you haven't the faintest idea whether or not you're doing a good job.''
Keira, 34, is best known for her work on period dramas and while she used to feel ''guilty'' about making too many movies set in the past, she's now ''embraced'' that fact that's what she's drawn to.
She said: ''I love period films I always have and although I've gone through times when I felt guilty about starring in two many of them, I now embrace them. There's something about the escapism that makes me want to take on these dramas and I often relate to historical characters far more strongly than others.''
And the 'Pride and Prejudice' star has found period pieces offer her much more interesting roles.
She told Psychologies magazine: ''Sometimes those kinds of movies have been the only ones that offered me the chance to play strong, independent women. I can't tell you how many scripts I've read in which women are subjected to violence or portrayed as the passive girlfriend or wife. The period films I've done have enabled me to tell stories about formidable and fascinating women.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
Gretta is a young singer-songwriter who takes to New York with her musician boyfriend Dave...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...