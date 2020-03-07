Keira Knightley has joked she will no longer strip for nude scenes because her ''nipples droop'' after having two children.

The 34-year-old mother-of-two - who has Edie, four, and Delilah, born in 2019, with her husband, James Righton - was happy to strip off for the cameras when she was younger but admitted she is no longer comfortable with filming nude scenes after having kids.

She told The Financial Times: '''The nipples droop! I'm really happy with my body. It's done an amazing thing. But I also don't want to stand there in front of a whole film crew.''

The star also admitted she has another reason for no longer doing nude scenes in her movies.

She explained: ''You can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it's on some porn site.''

Keira previously revealed she helps to choose her body doubles when nudity is required for any of her roles.

She said: ''I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ''That's a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this''... then I get final approval of what the edit is.''

''I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body.''

And Keira revealed she gets full approval over any sex scenes.

She revealed: ''I had a body double in my last movie, but I got to pick the body double and then I got the final approval over the sex scenes - that's how it works in my clause.

''I was outside having a cup of tea and a scone while those scenes were shot because I didn't have to be naked.''