Keira Knightley says she doesn't do nude scenes anymore after becoming a mother of two.
Keira Knightley has joked she will no longer strip for nude scenes because her ''nipples droop'' after having two children.
The 34-year-old mother-of-two - who has Edie, four, and Delilah, born in 2019, with her husband, James Righton - was happy to strip off for the cameras when she was younger but admitted she is no longer comfortable with filming nude scenes after having kids.
She told The Financial Times: '''The nipples droop! I'm really happy with my body. It's done an amazing thing. But I also don't want to stand there in front of a whole film crew.''
The star also admitted she has another reason for no longer doing nude scenes in her movies.
She explained: ''You can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it's on some porn site.''
Keira previously revealed she helps to choose her body doubles when nudity is required for any of her roles.
She said: ''I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, ''That's a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this''... then I get final approval of what the edit is.''
''I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body.''
And Keira revealed she gets full approval over any sex scenes.
She revealed: ''I had a body double in my last movie, but I got to pick the body double and then I got the final approval over the sex scenes - that's how it works in my clause.
''I was outside having a cup of tea and a scone while those scenes were shot because I didn't have to be naked.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
Gretta is a young singer-songwriter who takes to New York with her musician boyfriend Dave...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...