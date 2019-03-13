Keira Knightley can play 'Despacito' on her teeth.

The 33-year-old star has shown off her unusual talent this week as she used his nails and pearly whites to give a unique rendition of Justin Bieber's 2017 chart topping collaboration with Luis Fonsi and DADDY YANKEE.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Keira - who also demonstrated her skill with a performance of 'Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head' - said: ''I can play my teeth.

''There was a boy at school when I was about seven or eight and he went on a talent show on TV, so he was like the coolest person ever, and he played his teeth.

''So, everybody at my school was like, that's cool, so everybody from that school can probably play their teeth.''

Meanwhile, 'The Aftermath' actress recently spoke candidly about how she decided to ditch blockbuster movies and focus on what makes her happy in a bid to find a better balance in her life.

She said: ''It was the only decision. It was either that or give up, so I thought, 'OK, I'm going to try and get [my career] to where I want it and see if I can make something sustainable and if I don't then I'll have to do something else.'

''We are all trying to make our life the best we can, and for me it's not going to be the best it can be if I'm doing massive studio films. The press around them is way too much for me. That's not the lifestyle I want.''

Although she tried to not let the negativity bring her down, her young age meant she was more impressionable, and found it difficult to ''please everybody'' - especially when everyone seemed to want her to be something different.

Commenting on how the comments got to her, the 'Anna Karenina' actress added: ''It can't not. At that age all you want to do is fit in. But when you're the girl who's been taught to be perfect, all you want to do is please everybody. But I couldn't be thinner and fatter at the same time.''