Keira Knightley has reportedly named her newborn baby Delilah.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and her husband James Righton welcomed their second child earlier this month, and according to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, they have chosen to name the tot Delilah.

The publication reports James, 36, was overheard telling his friends about his newborn baby at a Hugo Boss yacht party earlier this week, where he used the name in reference to the bundle of joy.

Although Delilah is traditionally a girl's name, Keira and James - who also have a four-year-old daughter named Edie together - are yet to confirm the gender of their new arrival.

Keira, 34, and James are also yet to make an official announcement on their second tot's birth, but were spotted on September 13 on a walk together whilst James pushed a pram and Keira held a dummy in one hand.

Meanwhile, the 'Anna Karenina' star said earlier this year she believes women should be praised for enduring the ''physical and emotional marathon'' they go through when they become mothers.

She said: ''I don't think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother. I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I've been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really f***ing difficult.''

Keira also insisted its ''okay'' to admit parenting is difficult.

The 'Colette' actress added: ''It's OK to say that. It doesn't mean I don't love my kid, it's just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I'm failing on a daily basis. I have to remind myself that I haven't failed, I'm just doing what I can do, but it's not easy.''