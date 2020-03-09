Keira Knightley has lifted her daughter's ban on Disney princess movies, as she says the tot has now seen ''all'' the franchise's flicks.
The 34-year-old actress revealed in 2018 she wouldn't be letting her four-year-old daughter Edie - whom she has with husband James Righton - watch films including 'The Little Mermaid' and 'Cinderella' because of the negative stereotypes toward women.
But now, Keira has said her daughter has now seen ''all'' of the Disney princess movies, and has even commented on the negative aspects of the films.
Speaking to Porter magazine, she said: ''She's watched all of them now. When we watched 'Sleeping Beauty', she said, 'It's not OK, that man kissed her without her permission!'
''I can't tell you how pleased I was. If I don't do anything else, I've managed to drum that in!''
In her original comments, the 'Aftermath' star - who gave birth to a second daughter in September - said many Disney princess movies suggest women are nothing without their Prince Charming.
She said: '''Cinderella', banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't. Rescue yourself, obviously. And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but ... 'Little Mermaid'. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!''
Keira later clarified her comments when she admitted she doesn't have a problem with 2013's 'Frozen' because Elsa voiced her concerns about her sister Anna wanting to marry a man she had just met.
She explained: '''Moana' is big in our house, 'Inside Out' is big in our house, I just wonder what Elsa would say to Ariel and Cinderella because Elsa has some serious opinions about Anna going off with a guy that she's only just met and saying she would marry him.
''She's like 'Absolutely that is not okay' and in fact everyone in 'Frozen' is not okay with that.
''What would Elsa say to Ariel, who gives up her voice for a man? A man, by the way, she has only seen dance round a ship and then drown!
''And it's 100 percent amazing of Ariel to save the guy, I'm totally up for that, but what would Elsa make of that?
''I think Elsa would be like: 'Babe, you've got to get to know him better, don't give up your voice just yet.' ''
