Hollywood star Keira Knightley has revealed she's always craved ''adventures''.
The 33-year-old actress has admitted to being ''obsessed'' by 'The Godfather' during her childhood and claims she's never wanted to just be seen as the ''pretty girl in the corner''.
Keria shared: ''I wanted to be Al Pacino and that's where I was heading. The great parts are the guys' parts.
''You don't want to be the pretty girl in the corner or the mum being lovable and supportive. Of course, when you grow up you are, but you still want to have the adventures.''
Keira recognises the inequality women experience around the world, but the Hollywood star also thinks it's important that women take a ''big look'' at themselves.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, she reflected: ''Internalised misogyny? I'm not criticising that. All of us respond to and survive within the culture in the way that we can. But I think we need to have a big look at ourselves.''
Earlier this year, meanwhile, Keira admitted to being unprepared for the pressure she felt during her late teens.
The 'Pride and Prejudice' star shared: ''It's amazing looking back at it from the outside - you're like, 'Woah, that was hit after hit after hit!' But, from the inside, all you're hearing is the criticism, really. And, also, I was aware that I didn't know what I was doing, you know?
''I didn't know my trade, I didn't know my craft. I knew that there was something that worked sometimes, but I didn't know how to capture that.''
