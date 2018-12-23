Keira Knightley was ''never particularly maternal''.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star - who has three-year-old daughter Edie with her husband James Righton - knew she ''always wanted'' to ''experience'' being a mother.

She said: ''I was never particularly maternal, but I always knew I wanted to experience that. It's part of life. I want to experience as much of life as I can.''

And the 33-year-old actress admits she ''misses'' going out like she used to but understands that she can't do that or she wouldn't be ''the parent that she wants to be''.

She added: ''I do miss going out. I loved it. I felt like a big part of myself was the self that was out dancing until six in the morning most nights unless I was on a film. That's a difficult shift for any couple when you have a child. I don't think we would have survived physically for that much longer if we'd kept going at that rate, but it was a big shift. I think the first year we tried to pretend that we could have that life still, and we can't - not being the parents that we want to be.''

Keira insists she is the ''predominant breadwinner'' in the house but is grateful to her husband James for putting his ''life on hold'' for her career.

She told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''I am the predominant breadwinner, but we've really tried to parent 50/50. He's a wonderful father and he has majorly put his life on hold. He's been on every single film shoot looking after Edie, and he takes stuff with us so he can record. We went to the rubbish dump recently and she said, 'Are you at work, Mummy?' I realised mostly she sees me in the back of sets, so I don't know what she thinks I do, but she does think I work in a trailer in a car park.''