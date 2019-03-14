Keira Knightley ''loves'' exploring ''female rage'' in her films because she finds it ''interesting'' to look at how it is different for each of her characters.
Keira Knightley ''loves'' exploring ''female rage'' in her films because she finds it ''interesting''.
The 33-year-old actress has revealed that she likes to investigate the various characteristics of the different roles she plays onscreen and have ''a bit of anger'' in her work because she thinks it takes fascinating ''directions''.
She told the Belfast Telegraph digital edition: ''I like a bit of anger. Love it! I mean, rage is always in my work a little bit. I do like exploring female rage, you know? I'm interested in it in myself, in my friends. I'm like, 'It's very much there' and I think it comes out in interesting directions.''
The 'Aftermath' actress plays Rachael Morgan in James Kent's new drama, which is set in 1946 postwar Germany, and after being reunited with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), Rachel is left shocked to discover she will be living with a German widower (Alexander Skarsgard) and his troubled daughter.
However, the British star insisted that she was drawn to the role because she felt incredibly ''empathetic'' to her character and could ''identify'' with the role.
She added: ''[The film explores] grief and trying to reconnect to a partner who is suddenly a stranger and I felt like that was something most adults can identify with.
''If you've had failed relationships or whatever, or you've had break-ups, there is that moment when you suddenly look at the person that you should know the best in the world, and they're a stranger, and you're a stranger to them.
''Now, normally that's when we break apart. But in this, they're trying to meet each other again and I thought that was kind of an extraordinary thing as well - how do you do that?
''I felt incredibly empathetic to this character. I think there's various things that she does which are not exactly likeable, but I completely understood where she was coming from.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Some people get a once in a lifetime chance to make history. Some people, unfortunately...
A biopic that plays out like a cerebral thriller, this film traces the life of...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
Megan (Keira Knightley) is 28-years-old and she still hasn't got any sort of long term...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
Gretta is a young singer-songwriter who takes to New York with her musician boyfriend Dave...
Dan Mulligan is a former record executive who has just been spectacularly dismissed by the...