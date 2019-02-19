Keira Knightley revealed that she was drawn to the role of Morgan because she challenges the stereotype of a woman on screen by having lots of elements to her that that viewer needs to ''understand''.
Keira Knightley likes to play women who aren't ''particularly likeable'' in movies.
The 'Aftermath' actress - who plays Rachael Morgan in James Kent's new drama - was drawn to the role because she challenges the stereotype of a woman on screen by having lots of elements to her that that viewer needs to ''understand''.
Speaking at the world premiere of 'The Aftermath' at Picturehouse Central in London on Monday evening (18.02.19), Knightley said: ''I think I always fight against likeability as far as particular women on screen go, you know we're always told that we have to be likeable and I was interested in her because a lot of things she does aren't particularly likeable.
''But I think it's very important that you understand where she is coming from. I think if this film works - I hope it does - then it's because you understand the different points of view that the people are coming from. I think that's really important.''
The new movie is set in 1946 postwar Germany, and after being reunited with her husband Lewis (Jason Clarke), Rachel is shocked to discover she will be living with a German widower (Alexander Skarsgard) and his troubled daughter.
Meanwhile, Knightley - who was spotted joking with co-star Skargard at the screening - also confessed that her favourite part of playing a different character is ''working with costume designers'' because of how important her clothing is to each role.
She added: ''When you're creating costumes and a look for the character it has to feel right for that particular character and it's about telling a story through those clothes. I think I always really enjoy working with costume designers to do that its part of the job that I really like.
''Obviously, it's not on me, it's completely on the costume designers but I definitely always say whether it feels right for the person or not.''
The film hits arrives in cinemas on March 1, 2019.
