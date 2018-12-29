Hollywood star Keira Knightley thinks having a penis is ''convenient''.
The 33-year-old actress insists she's never wanted to be a man, but in one specific situation, she feels it would make her life considerably easier.
Keira explained: ''Almost every character I've played has tried to break out of that image of femininity.
''That's why I like period films, because it's such an overt cage you put the woman in. That's always something I've really identified with. I feel like I sit somewhere else.
''I've never wanted a penis. Apart from to p**s up a tree. Being able to do that standing up: so convenient. You can just whip it out and whatever.
''But the idea of something so vulnerable swinging between my legs, I think I'm all right without.''
Meanwhile, Keira also revealed she was ignorant about the sexual assault allegations surrounding movie producer Harvey Weinstein before they became public in 2017.
The actress said that while Weinstein was widely regarded as a ''bully'', she wasn't aware of the other accusations.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, the 'Bend It Like Beckham' star shared: ''I absolutely knew he was a womaniser, because you could see it. But I thought that was consensual, and I'd never heard he'd raped anybody.
''Everyone knew he was a bully because he would scream and shout. But it wasn't obvious he was doing what he was doing with the bathrobe and the massage and the pot plant. The pot plant!''
Keira also admitted the allegations have created other knock-on problems.
She said: ''There's a time [women] should be standing up and howling and making as much noise as possible, saying: 'Hey, this system doesn't work for one half of us.'
''But that it makes it very difficult for men to speak and I think there may be some things we don't want to hear.''
