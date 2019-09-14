Keira Knightley has reportedly given birth to her second child with husband James Righton.

The 34-year-old actress debuted her baby bump in May this year in Paris when she showed up to a Chanel party in a white and tan off-the-shoulder dress which showed off her burgeoning bump.

And whilst the star and her musician spouse have not officially confirmed their baby's birth, they were spotted in pictures obtained by MailOnline on Friday (13.09.19) on a walk while pushing a pram.

In the images, Keira is also holding a dummy in one hand, and flowers in the other.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and the ex-Klaxons musician, 35, welcomed their first child - a daughter named Edie - in 2015, two years after they tied the knot in France in May 2013.

And Keira said earlier this year she believes women should be praised for enduring the ''physical and emotional marathon'' they go through when they become mothers.

She said: ''I don't think we give women enough credit for the physical and emotional marathon they go through when becoming a mother. I come from a place of amazing privilege. I have an incredible support system; I've been unbelievably lucky in my career; I can afford good childcare, and yet I still find it really f***ing difficult.''

The 'Colette' star also insisted its ''okay'' to admit parenting is difficult.

She added: ''It's OK to say that. It doesn't mean I don't love my kid, it's just me admitting that the sleep deprivation, the hormonal changes, the shift in relationship with my partner, are all things that make me feel as if I'm failing on a daily basis. I have to remind myself that I haven't failed, I'm just doing what I can do, but it's not easy.''

Meanwhile, Keira claimed she isn't ''maternal'' despite being a mother, but knew she ''always wanted'' to ''experience'' parenthood.

She said: ''I was never particularly maternal, but I always knew I wanted to experience that. It's part of life. I want to experience as much of life as I can.''