Keira Knightley has explained why she banned her daughter from watching Disney princess movies and admitted she is all for 'Frozen'.
Keira Knightley said she is ''team 'Frozen''' as she explained why she banned her daughter from watching Disney princess movies.
The 33-year-old actress recently revealed she won't let her three-year-old daughter Edie - whom she has with husband James Righton - see the franchise's films 'The Little Mermaid' and 'Cinderella' because of the negative stereotypes toward women.
And now the 'Love Actually' star has admitted that she doesn't have a problem with 2013's 'Frozen' because Elsa voiced her concerns about her sister Anna wanting to marry a man she had just met.
Explaining her reasons on the red carpet at The European Gala of her new film, Disney's 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms', in London on Thursday (01.11.18), Keira told 'Good Morning Britain': '''Moana is big in our house, 'Inside Out' is big in our house, I just wonder what Elsa ('Frozen') would say to Ariel ('The Little Mermaid') and Cinderella because Elsa has some serious opinions about Anna (her sister in 'Frozen') going off with a guy that she's only just met and saying she would marry him.
''She's like ''absolutely that is not okay'' and in fact everyone in 'Frozen' is not okay with that.
''What would Elsa say to Ariel, who gives up her voice for a man? A man, by the way, she has only seen dance round a ship and then drown!''
''And it's 100 per cent amazing of Ariel to save the guy, I'm totally up for that, but what would Elsa make of that?
''I think Elsa would be like: 'Babe, you've got to get to know him better, don't give up your voice just yet.'''
Keira - who plays The Sugar Plum Fairy in the retelling of E. T. A. Hoffmann's short story 'The Nutcracker and the Mouse King' and Marius Petipa's 'The Nutcracker' - previously said the two fairytales suggest women are nothing without their Prince Charming's.
She said: '''Cinderella', banned because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't. Rescue yourself, obviously. And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but ... 'Little Mermaid'. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!''
