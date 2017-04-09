Keira Knightley has submitted a planning application to make improvements to her home that would boost security.
Keira Knightley is stepping up security after being plagued by a stalker.
The 32-year-old actress previously admitted she was left scared to go outside because of the attentions of Mark Revill - who was previously given an eight weeks' suspended jail sentence and a restraining order - and she is now taking steps to feel safer in the London home she shares with husband James Righton and their two-year-old daughter Edie.
According to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, the 'Begin Again' star has lodged a planning application with her local council, which details extensive work she wants to carry out on her £3.9 million, four-storey Grade II listed house, with the documents stating the home improvements will help boost security.
The actress and her spouse also want to carry out internal works, including a new first floor stud wall and an opening from an entrance hall to a ground-floor toilet.
Keira and James previously added state-of-the-art CCTV cameras and high security shutters to the house after Revill drew an arrow in chalk which pointed to their front door.
Council officials are expected to make a decision on the planning application next month after there were no objections from neighbours.
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star previously spoke of the ''distress and panic'' she felt as a result of the attentions of Revill, which included mewing through her letterbox and sending a USB stick with feline-themed music on it, as well as a picture of the animals winking.
She said: ''This man has caused a lot of distress and panic. I'm scared every time I go outside.
''When I return home I have to look behind me. I don't know who might be in the shadows.''
